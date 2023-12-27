Home Entertainment Guide: December 2023

Buy it here

New 4K digital restoration presented in two aspect ratios, 1.85:1 (widescreen) and 1.33:1 (full-screen), with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Requiem for a Killer: The Making of “Blast of Silence”

Rare on-set Polaroids

Photos of locations from the film in 2008

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Terrence Rafferty and a graphic-novel adaptation of the film by acclaimed artist Sean Phillips (Criminal, Reckless, Fatale)

"The Creator"

I could see myself getting a little annoying about this movie over the next few years. It might be my pick for the most underrated of 2023. Sure, the script borrows heavily from superior works, and it's the film's big weakness, but what's so stunning about "The Creator" is its confident, mesmerizing visuals. Gareth Edwards not only transports us to the future, he does so with a visual acumen you just don't see in a lot of blockbusters nowadays. Yes, I would have revised it at least one more time, but I guess I'm just startled that more critics didn't appreciate the craft on display here, and I feel strongly that history will come around to "The Creator" as more and more blockbusters look like they came off a content factory line instead of the deeply human, artistic touch seen here.

True Love: Making The Creator (55 Mins) - Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for nearly an hour look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production's documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more.

"Days of Heaven" (Criterion)

It's actually a little surprising that it took Criterion this long to give Terrence Malick's 1978 masterpiece the 4K glow-up. It's so perfect for the form, rich in texture and artistry. Set in 1916, this Great Movie stars Richard Gere, Brooke Adams, and Sam Shepard in the story of a couple who go to work for a wealthy farmer. When they decide to try to con the dying farmer into getting his land, things go sideways, but "Days of Heaven" isn't really about plot as much as it is about mood and visual language. It's a gorgeously conceived and executed drama. And this version was restored with supervision and approval by Malick himself. It also includes some excellent previously available features, including an audio commentary that features the legendary art director Jack Fisk, and interviews with Gere, Shepard, and the master Haskell Wexler.