How the Next Oscars Could Mirror 1997

Its four competitors in the Best Picture race, meanwhile, were all lower-budget arthouse titles. Given that the year’s biggest blockbuster was the sci-fi thriller “Independence Day,” which grossed $300 billion- plus domestically, it was a no-brainer that pundits covering the race would use the phrase “Independents Day” to define how many of the nominees were from small distributors and not major studios.

Of course, Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax Films was on top of the heap with “The English Patient,” a David Lean-like wartime romance directed by Anthony Minghella that boasted the most nominations with 12. Besides becoming the first Miramax title to win the top Oscar prize, it also claimed nine other statuettes, including an unexpected supporting actress win for Juliette Binoche. Many thought that old-school Hollywood movie star Lauren Bacall, who was overlooked by Oscar previously for her acting, had it in the bag as Barbra Streisand’s mother in “The Mirror Has Two Faces,” but it was not to be.

Two other options up for Best Picture also claimed prizes. The Coen brothers’ “Fargo,” released by Gramercy Pictures, won Best Original Screenplay as well as Best Actress for Frances McDormand as pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson. “Shine” from Fine Line Features tells the story of David Helfgott, an Australian concert pianist whose years of abuse as a child haunts him as an adult. Geoffrey Rush’s performance earned him a Best Actor Oscar, the biopic’s lone trophy out of seven chances.

As for “Secrets & Lies,” none of its five slots on the ballot translated into a win. But the success of the October Films release at awards time put British director Mike Leigh and his cast on the map.

By now you are probably asking yourself, what this has to do with 93rd Academy Awards that are delayed until April 25, the latest date ever since the show was first broadcast on TV in 1953. The move was made to allow films that had to shut down production because of COVID-19 to complete their shooting if possible by extending the eligibility period. For the first time since Oscar’s infancy, the window for films now spans two calendar years. Movies released in 2020 or the first two months of 2021 will be able to compete.