Cannes 2023 Line-up Includes Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Many More

When Covid made it impossible to hold the festival in 2020, programmers announced the films they WOULD have shown and made a firm decision to NOT put them online, as several other film festivals were doing during the pandemic. Why? Because in Fremaux’s view, a collection of movies people watch on streaming devices and not with others on the big screen may be entertaining, but it can’t call itself a film festival.

Lest you think Cannes is mostly an elitist gathering devoted to arthouse fare by people with unfamiliar names, it’s worth remembering that “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” both had their world premieres in Cannes last May. Until Baz Luhrman’s kinetic and touching portrait of The King unspoiled, and Tom Cruise climbed back into a you-are-there cockpit, nobody could say for sure whether a longish film about Elvis Presley or reviving the plucky character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell played over 35 years later by the actor who created him, were good ideas.



It turns out they were.

Because the lure of the new is enticing, many are justifiably curious and excited to see the first film by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, who was born and raised in France but whose heritage is Senegal, the North of which is where her tale of thwarted young romance “Banel & Adama” is set. Fremaux says it’s a film “that is nearly experimental and a cinematic object that’s as strong as it is original.”



I’m interested in what every film has to offer, from directors “old” and new, but I’m way more excited by the “old”—in this case “Last Summer” by Catherine Breillat.

It’s generally accepted that in the arts we need to hear from more outsiders. That admirable goal is fine and dandy if we don’t keep losing track of the “outsider” voices that have been there all along, busting barriers, foisting incredibly original visions onto sometimes unsuspecting viewers.

Is there another film besides Breillat’s “Anatomy of Hell” (2004) co-starring prolific Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi alongside the exquisitely daring Amira Casar, in which one may witness a soliloquy directed at a tampon?