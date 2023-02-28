Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Feted at SBIFF 2023

“The Queen is in the house,” proclaimed SBIFF executive director Roger Durling of Bassett, who, over the course of her nearly 30-year career, has left an enduring legacy not just of indelible performances, but, as Durling noted, “paving the way for a younger generation of artists of color who now see themselves represented on the screen.”

Bassett herself did not see much representation on the screen—big or small—when she was growing up. Just the appearance of Diana Ross and the Supremes on the variety showcase “The Ed Sullivan Show” was enough to inspire celebratory screams, she said.

Seeing James Earl Jones onstage when she was 15 stirred her interest in acting, but that did not seem like a practical dream, she said. She tried other career paths, including teaching, but she told the SBIFF audience, she concluded that “it would be as difficult to do something I didn’t have a love or passion for as it would be to pursue this impractical dream.”

She revealed that she was advised against doing the made-for-TV miniseries “The Jacksons: An American Dream,” in which she portrayed matriarch Katherine Jackson. “One thing is true,” she said. “They adored their mother. Reverence for mothers; that’s what I want to put out into the world.”

She earned her first Oscar nomination for her electric, gritty performance as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” She described the physicality of running in character as “toward God and away from the devil.”

As Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Bassett is the first actor to be nominated for a performance in a Marvel film. She dismissed the “Marvel naysayers,” saying, “I appreciate those who appreciate me.”

Ryan Coogler, her “Wakanda Forever” director, presented Bassett with her Montecito Award. He shared that he first saw her onscreen at the age of five when his father took him to see the age-inappropriate “Boyz n the Hood.” His father later took him to “Malcolm X.” Coogler said that the film’s proposal scene had a particular impact on him.