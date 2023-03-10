Maya (Hannah John-Kamen) and Jamie (Douglas Booth) are a young couple living in a housing estate in London somewhere. In the very effective opening scene, Maya learns she's pregnant. Their shared ecstasy is genuine. All is shot to hell in what happens next: three guys, straight out of Bill Buford's nightmarish Among the Thugs, break in and beat Jamie senseless, also attacking Maya (kicking her in the stomach at one point). Jamie watches helplessly from across the room as the three men attack his girlfriend (or wife? She says later, "I married a nice guy...").

Traumatized, Maya and Jamie move to a remote town in Northern Ireland. Jamie's aunt died, leaving him her house. The couple is not in town 30 seconds before strangeness shows up, in the character of an older woman (Niamh Cusack) who greets them at the door. Jamie's aunt was "a strange one," she says, who "believed in the old ways." Uh-oh. Every night, Jamie's aunt would leave out a little plate of food at a gate in the back garden, an offering for "the little people." Maya and James laugh. Jamie exclaims, "Leprechauns! This is so Irish!" The woman is not amused. She begs Maya—demands, really—to keep up the tradition. Every night, every night, mind you, leave out a plate of food for the "little people," known as the far darrig, the "redcap" fairies. You do not want to mess with the far darrig.

Naturally, in horror film tradition, Maya and Jamie pooh-pooh this "quaint" wisdom and proceed to ignore all the red flags. They hire the Whelan family to work on the house (which is like inviting the locals in "Deliverance" as day laborers). Similar to fairy behavior, the Whelans settle in like they own the place. The loud-mouthed father (Colm Meaney) has some surface charm, but when he insists on being called "Daddy," something steely and scary emerges. The three adult Whelan children (Kristian Nairn, Chris Walley, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) are almost feral. The oldest, Owen, is a lumbering man-child who creeps on Maya. The other two rifle through Maya and Jamie's possessions or loll about on the front steps smoking pot. Their hostility has historical and political implications. They throw "Oliver Cromwell" and "Michael Collins" into Jamie's face when he objects to their behavior. Henry VIII is name-checked. Jamie and Maya have no recourse in the face of this. As far as the Whelans are concerned, they are just uppity colonizers.