Then she gets a phone call. Her mother is in the hospital. She has had a stroke and can no longer speak. Abby leaves immediately to take Dora home. This leads to a braided narrative that goes back and forth between present, and two different times in the past, when Abby was eight (played by Ariel Donoghue) and when she was 15 (played by Ilsa Fogg). In both of the flashbacks, Dora is played by Radha Mitchell and the older Dora is played by Elizabeth Alexander. The flashbacks add incidents but little depth to the story.

Much of this seems to be pitched to younger viewers along the lines of Brie Larson’s “Hoot” or the fact-based “Dolphin Tale,” both much more involving than “Blueback.” The mother/daughter conflict, as superficial as it is, seems to be directed to an older audience. The uneven tone and cluttered narratives are distracting.

Blueback is the name of a large (CGI) grouper fish Dora and Abby first encounter on Abby’s eighth birthday when Dora takes her on her first dive. Abby is initially afraid, but once she passes her mother’s test and retrieves a necklace from the water, Dora takes her to a secluded cove and explains that groupers can live 70 years and do not migrate. They make a home and stay there. Abby names him Blueback, and they become “My Octopus Teacher”-style friends. He becomes the symbol of Dora’s efforts to preserve the pristine environment and its vegetation and marine creatures. Abby makes careful, striking watercolors illustrating the enthralling sights she has witnessed under the water.

Abby’s father has died, and Dora supports the two of them by collecting and selling abalone. She is meticulous about picking only “one in three” to ensure that “they’ll still be there for your children’s children to fish.” But her primary occupation is being a fearless defender of the ocean. She does not wait for permission to board Macka’s fishing boat to ensure he is not exceeding the sustainability limits “in line with all the relevant health and safety protocols.” When her home is entered by a local developer without her permission it is a different story. He wants to buy the property to build a resort that will destroy much of the ecosystem and wipe out many of the unique plants and creatures. He has left his proposal on her kitchen table. “No rush, though,” she tells him. “We’re not going anywhere.” He replies, coolly, “Your neighbors all seem interested.”