Nell Minow on Women Writers Week 2023

Women Writers Week is one of the highlights of the year for me. It is not that we overlook women the rest of the year; we are proud to have an exceptionally diverse roster of contributors, including two women out of five on our editorial team. And it is not because women have a particular point of view. It is because we are glad to feature the distinctive voices of these brilliant women with deep knowledge and understanding of film.



Here are some of the many outstanding pieces this week -- please do check out our table of contents to see them all: We are always glad to feature writers who are new to us, like twin sisters Hannah and Cailin Loesch, who interviewed the sister showrunners of this year’s buzziest series, “Poker Face,” and Mira Singer, who explores themes of Beauty and the Beast in films (and did a superb job helping out with all of the editing this week).