How Stuart Gordon's Re-Animator Shaped the Horror Landscape

This, in conjunction with the advancements made in LGBTQ+ rights, scholarship, and media criticism, has also created a landscape in which pulpy, cult horror films are embraced by queer fanbases and understood through new (or previously unvoiced) lenses. Though countless horror films from “Sleepaway Camp” to “Saw” have LGBTQ+ themes and undertones celebrated by vocal sects of queer fans, few are as consistently acknowledged by cast and crew as Stuart Gordon and Brian Yuzna’s “Re-Animator.”

Starring Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, and Barbara Crampton, the 1985 science-fiction horror film (based on the H.P. Lovecraft novelette of the same name) follows Herbert West (Combs), an ambitious, neurotic mad scientist on a quest to develop a serum that revives the dead. Though he’s nailed down the reanimation of the body, West’s formula comes at the cost of higher brain function, and the zombified corpses wreak bloody, gruesome havoc across the campus of the Miskatonic University where West conducts his experiments.

The film is beloved for its extreme practical effects, comedic sensibilities, and memorable cast, the crown jewel of which is Jeffrey Combs’ twitchy Herbert West, a performance that has since become a camp classic of its own. But it’s West’s unlikely relationship with kindly, leading-man type Dan Cain (Abbott) that’s prompted 38 years of discussion and queer readings. The bond Herbert and Dan share doesn’t just make for a comedic odd-couple dynamic, but also a strangely domestic, codependent, pseudo-partnership that serves as the emotional core across “Re-Animator” and its sequel, “Bride Of Re-Animator.”

At face value, Herbert West’s cold, haughty attitude towards virtually everyone could be simply interpreted as an extension of the mad scientist character archetype (and to some extent, it is). Herbert West has a particular disdain for and flummoxed fascination with women and women’s bodies. In the first film, this manifests as frequent clashes with Dan’s girlfriend Meg (Crampton), the daughter of the Mistkatonic Dean and the object of Dr. Carl Hill’s (David Gale’s) desires.

For West, though, his intensity of feelings towards Meg doesn’t come from a place of sexual desire or romantic inclination—West despises Meg because of how much she robs him of Dan’s time and assistance. Despite constantly talking down to and sneering at Dan, Herbert also has a remarkably self-aware understanding that, without Dan, his experiments wouldn’t be complete, and thus Meg is the problem standing in the way of Herbert perfecting the serum.