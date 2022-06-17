7 Movies to Watch on the 50th Anniversary of Watergate

Some of the best films for understanding Watergate:

“Frost/Nixon”

Writer Peter Morgan is at his best with real-life stories of two powerful people at odds, and this is a superb example. Three years after leaving office, Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) agreed to an interview with David Frost (Michael Sheen), a British broadcaster who was better known for celebrity chit-chat than hard-hitting, deeply researched questions. Nixon was paid $800,000 and according to reports believed that the interview would vindicate him. As each of the men tries to outsmart the other, the dramatic tension is powerful. Roger Ebert gave the film four stars, saying it is “all the more effective in taking the point of view of the outsider, the 'lightweight' celebrity interviewer.”

“Gaslit”/”The Martha Mitchell Effect”

The excellent first season of the “Slow Burn” podcast from Slate brought Martha Mitchell back into the story. She was the outspoken wife of former Attorney General John Mitchell who had taken over Nixon’s re-election campaign when the Watergate break-in took place. Nixon famously mused that if not for Martha Mitchell, there would have been no Watergate (meaning the scandal, not the break-in). She knew immediately that the break-in was connected to the White House because one of the burglars, James McCord, had been on her security detail. There was a concerted effort to marginalize her by calling her an alcoholic or mentally ill. “Slow Burn” inspired the “Gaslit” series starring Julia Roberts, which also focuses on White House Counsel John Dean (Dan Stevens), who parted ways with Nixon early on and told the truth to the Committee. “The Martha Mitchell Effect” is a documentary on Netflix with some remarkable archival footage showing how unfair the characterization of her as unstable was.

“Nixon”

Oliver Stone co-wrote and directed a film with Sir Anthony Hopkins as the tragic figure who gave so much to his country but whose toxic insecurity and suspicion cost him everything. Roger Ebert gave the film four stars and called it one of the best films of the year. He wrote: “I went to the screening of Oliver Stone's 'Nixon' expecting to see Atilla the Hun in a suit and tie. What I saw surprised me as much as anything this unpredictable director has ever done: a portrait of Richard Nixon that inspired a certain empathy for who he was, how he got to the highest place in the land and how he fell from it.” Hopkins is well cast, playing Nixon as a Shakespearean character with a tragic flaw.