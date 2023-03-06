Annihilation and the Power of Anxiety

The inability to trust what my mind is telling me is part of what makes Garland’s “Annihilation” such an impactful viewing as it constantly reassembles itself. It captures the feeling of the gray 4 AM hour, where reality is so easy to question.

The world Garland has created inside this bubble, where a nuclear wasteland gives birth to sprawling green forests, visualizes impossible horrors, and even more spectacular visions of beauty. We watch as this meticulous, detailed world deconstructs itself. "Annihilation" is a visceral intuition of just what will set our hair on end and have us triple locking our doors to bar impossible creatures from gaining entry. Garland's film refuses to leave you once it’s in every fiber of your being. Like a nightmare that bleeds into waking life, it follows you home. So much of what follows, though, isn’t just haunting imagery but jarring notes as well.

In the world of “Annihilation,” the Shimmer behaves like a prism. The sound design and score reflect this also with fragments of sounds and styles. It’s seen through the “echoes,” a theme heard throughout the film both in sound and design. The echoes are visualized through the tumors Lena first studies, and how they follow her molting into the Shimmer, to the abandoned house they camp at being identical to Lena’s home on the outside. The echoes are heard using a four-note motif that reverberates in different connotations throughout the film's runtime, first just as an acoustic guitar and then, with greater urgency, an inhuman synth in the magnum opus titled “The Alien,” at the story’s end. Marrying the two creates greater trepidation as it causes a high-alert attitude as we seek out what is wrong within the world of the film—what we’re seeing or what we’re hearing.

"Annihilation" makes its declaration of what it is at its core in the very first notes of “Helplessly Hoping,” with deliberate discordance through the framing of using Crosby Stills and Nash's song to paint a picture of naturalism before complete deconstruction so what we perceived as normal (a folk song) becomes false.

We rebuild, we mend, we fester, and grow. Through this lens of unstoppable change, the themes of mental illness are mighty and potent in the severity of their deliverance. Lena undergoes metamorphosis via self-destruction. She becomes both selves—who she is and who she fears. Each character must face a fate that plays with their real-life struggles. From Anya’s (Gina Rodriguez) addiction manifesting a death with a beast that wins to Josie’s (Tessa Thompson) acceptance of death which offers her a kind of new life as she willingly mutates into a plant, and Ventress' disintegration of cells—a nod to how cancer is ravaging her body—“Annihilation” understands the unnerving experience of facing fears that live in us. The score doesn’t so much do the heavy lifting of these moments but instead, for greater impact, uses it to emphasize moments of despair lest we lose the human element.