Oscar Predictions 2023: Who Will Win This Year

But what Oscarologists really want to know is who will win the gold. Here are my picks in the eight top awards as well as runners-up.

BEST PICTURE



“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

This loop-de-loop film is filled with surprises. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—collectively known as the Daniels—"EEAAO" is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes. Sort of. This A24 movie topped the field with 11 nominations and has won dozens of precursor awards.

SPOILERS: Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” scooped up nine nominations for his sweet and sour tale of a fractured friendship in the Emerald Isle as one half of the pair decides to ditch his long-time buddy. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is also building steam. The Netflix Original Film is also up for nine nominations, including Best International Feature. Back in 1929-30, a big-screen version of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel was the first to win the Oscars for both Outstanding Production and Best Director. This update is more likely to win Best International Feature Film.

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

After winning the Directors Guild of America, the path for these young filmmakers to Oscar seems clear.

SPOILERS: At the age of 76, Steven Spielberg decided to focus on a personal story of a young boy who wanted to be a filmmaker while his family mostly encourages him. “The Fabelmans” could then become Spielberg’s third directing win after “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Martin McDonagh could take the gold for his first-ever Oscar bid for Best Director. He previously won his first Oscar (for Best Live Action Short) for “Six Shooter” in 2004. McDonagh has been nominated for three other Academy Awards for his dark comedy films “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri,” the latter which competed for Best Picture.