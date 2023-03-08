Oscar Predictions 2023: Who Will Win This Year

Once again, the Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel serving as emcee for the third time. Kimmel joked about landing his hosting hat trick after the news was announced. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," he said, adding, "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no." Unlike last year’s show, all 23 categories will be presented on air.
But what Oscarologists really want to know is who will win the gold. Here are my picks in the eight top awards as well as runners-up.
BEST PICTURE
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
This loop-de-loop film is filled with surprises. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—collectively known as the Daniels—"EEAAO" is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes. Sort of. This A24 movie topped the field with 11 nominations and has won dozens of precursor awards.
SPOILERS: Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” scooped up nine nominations for his sweet and sour tale of a fractured friendship in the Emerald Isle as one half of the pair decides to ditch his long-time buddy. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is also building steam. The Netflix Original Film is also up for nine nominations, including Best International Feature. Back in 1929-30, a big-screen version of Erich Maria Remarque’s novel was the first to win the Oscars for both Outstanding Production and Best Director. This update is more likely to win Best International Feature Film.
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
After winning the Directors Guild of America, the path for these young filmmakers to Oscar seems clear.
SPOILERS: At the age of 76, Steven Spielberg decided to focus on a personal story of a young boy who wanted to be a filmmaker while his family mostly encourages him. “The Fabelmans” could then become Spielberg’s third directing win after “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.” Martin McDonagh could take the gold for his first-ever Oscar bid for Best Director. He previously won his first Oscar (for Best Live Action Short) for “Six Shooter” in 2004. McDonagh has been nominated for three other Academy Awards for his dark comedy films “In Bruges” and “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri,” the latter which competed for Best Picture.
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett (“TÁR”)
Cate Blanchett plays the rare successful female maestro to take up a baton and is at her best in “TÁR,” with writer/director Todd Field hanging on her face in nearly every scene. But the ugliness builds up as Lydia Tár desperately tries to regain the sense of control she craves. It's impossible to look away from her. Blanchett has previously claimed two Oscars, one for her supporting role as Katherine Hepburn opposite Leonardo DiCaprio's Howard Hughes in 2004’s “The Aviator.” She also won Best Actress for 2013’s “Blue Jasmine.”
SPOILERS: Michelle Yeoh has made history as the first Asian female star to compete for the Academy Award for Best Lead Actress and has competed with Blanchett the entire awards season. This could be one of the night's closest calls. Michelle Williams is way overdue for an Oscar win after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 2006’s “Brokeback Mountain,” Best Actress for 2011’s “Blue Valentine,” Best Actress for 2012’s “My Week With Marilyn” and Best Supporting Actress for 2017’s “Manchester by the Sea.”
BEST ACTOR
Elvis Butler (“Elvis”)
Austin Butler doesn't only sound and sing like the King of Rock and Roll in "Elvis," he summons the charisma of the late great Presley. Give Butler props for doing justice to his songs and delivering a top-notch performance.
SPOILERS: Colin Farrell has always been underestimated, but he’s received the best reviews of his career for “The Banshees of Inisherin.” But Brendan Fraser’s performance in “The Whale” is incredibly emotional as a reclusive English teacher, one who gorges to find relief from his severe obesity and lack of mobility, all while trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
The Daniels struggled to cast an actor to play Waymond Wang, a character who would appear in three different incarnations. In the movie's main reality, Waymond is Evelyn’s meek and goofy husband whose existentialism is the antidote to various forces of nihilism. Nostalgia just might help Quan play into the hands of voters of the ‘80s generation who enjoyed his earlier work.
SPOILERS: Brendan Gleeson has never been nominated for an Academy Award in his long career before now, and he has a lot of goodwill in the industry. But he's competing with "The Banshees of Inisherin" co-star Barry Keoghan, which could lead to a split-vote situation.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Bassett previously earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress playing Tina Turner in the 1993 musical film “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Her current nomination makes her the first actor from Marvel Cinematic Universe to earn an Oscar nomination and could make her the company’s first winner.
SPOILERS: Kerry Condon and Jamie Lee Curtis.
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” by The Daniels
SPOILERS: “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans.”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“All Quiet on the Western Front” by Edward Berger
SPOILERS: “Women Talking” & “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”