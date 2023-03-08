The Power of Lashana Lynch

Izogie, in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” is Lynch’s top performance. Igozie’s character is formed by Lynch’s ability to bring ancient stories to life, like a historical record keeper. Her sharp talents go beyond her character’s claw-like nails; she is fiercely spirited and gifted. The multidimensional power displayed by Lashana as Igozie is shown in her filmography. The Agojie soldier is stern and steadfast while being nurturing, humorous, and sisterly. Lynch’s vast oratorical skills allow her to speak soliloquies with ease. An orator goddess, she speaks with assurance and elegance across language nuances, like when Igozie tells a traumatic childhood story, or her final words in the film. Lynch possesses the ability to feed her castmates and evoke chemistry among them. She selflessly pours into the lead, Nawi, played by Thuso Mbedu, and her big energy does not clash amongst the strong cast. In “The Woman King,” the cast acts so harmoniously that every scene feels ancestral or given by a divine force. The striking action stunts of Lynch, which took the cast months to perfect, exhibit her ability to be badass amidst her other dynamic moments.

The fierce warrior in a dramatic, fast-paced action film is far from the role Lynch has as Miss Honey in the Broadway-musical-based fantasy “Matilda the Musical.” Lynch captures the tone with a performance that, even in a heightened fantasy, can pull tears from the audience’s eyes. She is sweetness personified. As a teacher, it is inspiring to watch her play such a visionary and classic role so gracefully. Lynch’s ability to create such inviting eyes is an act of hypnotism. Miss Honey, a teacher, pours sweet tunes into her students with a revolutionary spirit. Lynch can create the cadence and demeanor of your favorite elementary school teacher and make you fall in love with school. Her smooth singing voice in the musical caught me by surprise but will be heard again in her upcoming Paramount role as Cuban-Jamaican singer Rita Marley.

Lynch’s true identity as a British-Jamaican person is highlighted in her role as 007 in “No Time To Die.” Her character, Nomi, fits the cast comfortably and naturally, so much so that she takes off her wig at the top of her introduction, deconstructing the image of the perfect Bond Girl. As the race to prove their heroic endurance begins, Daniel Craig and Lynch show their abilities as former 007 and the current 007. Lynch has swagger, sex appeal, and killer action moves. Unlike her predecessor, Lynch’s 007 has no time for drinks but acts as the smart and sultry British soldier throughout the entirety of the film. “Do you know what time it is? Time to die” is the perfect sentiment of her immovable character.