These Violent Delights Have Angered Fans: Why Violent & Brilliant Heroines Are Often Seen as Out of “Place”

In times like these, of course, women are more vocal and even more demanding for equity. Hello, SCOTUS. Those demands include representation in government but also in defining our fictional heroes. If we can be damsels and maids then we must also be knights and dragons, mages and ruling monarchs. As an ask, it isn’t unreasonable, but it has been met with a redrawing of the lines between what is acceptable femininity and what must be kept masculine. Some would prefer those lines be tattooed, so we never forget where we stand again. As an aside, let’s pause here to question: What do the hypermasculine contingents have against the color pink? A combination of red mixed with white that historically conveyed masculinity. It isn’t a marker denoting which men will betray the herd and join the Fembot Invasion. They are tripping balls. Or maybe they’re tripping over their balls. There is confusion either way.

“Why are angry women so threatening to others? If we are guilty, depressed, or self-doubting, we stay in place… In contrast, angry women may change and challenge the lives of us all… And change is an anxiety-arousing and difﬁcult business for everyone…”

–Harriet Lerner, Ph.D., Psychology Today (Feb 2019)*

Art shapes culture. That is undeniable, but when it comes to recent epic heroines—whether they be reluctant, clever, or angry—our response to the culture is reshaping the art. Women are done with being constrained to prescribed roles and otherwise silenced. Therefore, our onscreen images are expanding to reflect the full spectrum of womanhood. This means the addition of more complex archetypes.

Although the archetypes were not AND are not the problem. Narrow definitions of what a woman can and should be onscreen are. We could be nice, pretty, or moderately intelligent. Manic pixies were always in play. We could be snarky, for sure, and we were allowed strength but not too much because that is somehow unrealistic. Combinations of those traits were also approved and despite the constraints, iconic heroines flourished: Ripley, Seline, Milla Jovovich as both Alice (“Resident Evil”) and Leeloo (“The Fifth Element”). There’s The Bride, and Sarah Connor too. Alongside others, these heroines attained pop culture status without an abundance of pushback. Likewise, in the realm of vengeance, “a woman scorned” became its own archetype. Yet even that had very specific motivations in effect.