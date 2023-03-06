Introduction to Women Writers Week 2023

During WWW 23 we will be looking forward with exclusive background material that illuminates the history and the filming of Martin Scorsese's long-awaited film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" (Sarah Adamson). While looking backward with new perspectives on Penny Marshall's 2001 film, "Riding in Cars with Boys" (Olivia Collette); and on Alex Garland's 2018 sci-fi thriller, "Annihilation" (Ally Johnson) and more.

Beth Accomando writes about the revered actress Michelle Yeoh, who is up for the Best Actress Oscar at this year's Academy Awards for the highly nominated film "Everything Everywhere All At Once." You will be taken into the world of other revered talent like Lashana Lynch (Niani Scott); Mary J. Blige (Carla Hay); and filmmakers John Sayles (Caroline Madden) and Catherine Breillat (Justine Smith). Identical twin journalists Hannah and Cailin Loesch will present their exclusive interview with the talent behind Rian Johnson's hit show, "Poker Face," while Nell Minow will publish her conversation with London-based critic Anna Bogutskaya, on her new book, Unlikeable Female Characters: The Women Pop Culture Wants You to Hate.

Our formidable female critics will review this week's full slate of releases, including the highly publicized slasher sequel, "Scream VI" (Monica Castillo), while our awards season expert Susan Wloszczyna will share her predictions for this year's Academy Award winners just in time for the Oscar telecast on Sunday, March 12th.

So come back daily from Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 12, to enjoy this smorgasbord of writers delights. And a big Thank You to all of our cherished contributing writers for sharing your insights with us: Beth Accomando, Sarah Adamson, Nandini Balial, Monica Castillo, Olivia Collette, Laura Emerick, Cristina Escobar, Marya Gates, Carla Hay, Ally Johnson, Christy Lemire, The Loesch Sisters, Caroline Madden, Nell Minow, Sherin Nicole, Sheila O'Malley, Carla Renata, Katie Rife, Peyton Robinson, Niani Scott, Mira Singer, Justine Smith, Whitney Spencer, Susan Wloszczyna, and Stacey Yvonne.

For the Table of Contents compilations of our past Women Writers Week installments please see 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.