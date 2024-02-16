Spirit Awards 2024: A Platform for Essential Independent Films

The ten nominees for the award ceremony's gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category include Jessica Chastain ("Memory"), Greta Lee ("Past Lives"), Trace Lysette ("Monica"), Natalie Portman ("May December"), Judy Reyes ("Birth/Rebirth"), Franz Rogowski ("Passages"), Andrew Scott ("All of Us Strangers"), Teyana Taylor ("A Thousand and One"), Jeffrey Wright ("American Fiction") and Teo Yoo ("Past Lives"). "Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant will MC the awards ceremony, following in the footsteps of such talents as Buck Henry, Nick Kroll, Queen Latifah, John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman and John Waters. For the complete list of this year's Spirit Award nominees, click here.

Independent film is its own animal now and the industry is all the better for it. But it wasn't always like that. I remember back to last century (the early 1990's) when my late husband Roger Ebert got in trouble with ABC for being the Master of Ceremonies at what was then called the Independent Spirit Awards. At that time, the tent was smaller, there were fewer tables of celebrities and sponsors, and the films were not the same ones vying for an Oscar, as happens more regularly these days.

Their awards show, although energetic and vital, was more like the "little engine that could" and although it was held on Saturday, the day before the Oscars, it was broadcast on Sunday, the same day as the Oscars. At the same time! But only during the times that the Oscars were on commercial breaks! ABC thought this was sacrilegious. They paid a lot of money for those commercials and they didn't want any viewer to turn away to watch a show on the beach on a rival cable channel. Roger was called on the carpet and stood his ground defending his association with the organization.

At the same time, Roger also occupied an official position at the head of the Oscars red carpet interviewing guests as they arrived. He said while he tried to keep the banter about the movies, occasionally one of his co-hosts would have to interject "And who are you wearing." So viewers could watch the Oscar pre-show, stay tuned for the Oscars, and then some would turn away to watch the Indie Spirits show when the Oscars took a commercial break. Not ideal, and not one that made for a chummy association. After some tumult, that changed.