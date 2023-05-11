The title character, played by Trace Lysette, is a trans woman who appears to be working as a sex worker while at the same time having certain relationship issues captures through her inability to get certain people on the phone. One day, she receives a call from Laura (Emily Browning), the sister-in-law she has never met, informing her that her mother, Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson), is seriously ill. It has been a long time since Monica has seen her mother—not since she kicked Monica out of the house as a teenager years ago because of her unwillingness to accept her sexuality. But something compels her to make the journey home.

The twist is that when Monica arrives and faces the woman who rejected her years ago, Eugenia has no idea who she is. Because she hasn’t seen Monica since her transition and a brain tumor is wreaking havoc with her cognitive functions, Eugenia assumes that Monica is just another caregiver she doesn't want, hired to give her pills that she doesn’t want to take. Instead of revealing who she is, Monica keeps her identity a secret and lets her continue with that assumption. While getting reacquainted with brother Paul (Joshua Close) and meeting his young kids for the first time, Monica continues to care for Eugenia. Even as the latter slips further into the abyss of her illness, an emotional bond that might not have had the chance to exist otherwise begins to form between the two women, while only one of whom knows all the details of what is going on.

See what I mean about the potentially melodramatic aspects of this premise? Hell, Pedro Almodóvar could have taken the concept in several potentially provocative areas. However, Pallaoro and co-writer Orlando Tirado have something different up their sleeves. Instead of the expected moments of emotional bombast, they work in a quieter and less obviously sentimental mode that's more concerned with following Monica in her attempts at forging some personal connection amidst her general sense of alienation towards the world. This feeling is visually symbolized by the tight Academy framing used throughout by Pallaoro and cinematographer Katelin Arizmendi.