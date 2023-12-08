However, DuVernay’s adaptation of journalist Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction work Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, isn’t a duty or a burden. It brims with intoxicated conviction. Isabel and her adoring husband Brett (Jon Bernthal) are an ideal couple, comfortable in the other’s habits and sympathetic to one another’s needs. They begin the film searching for an assisted living home for Isabel’s mother (Emily Yancy). Isabel knows maternal loss is coming. Isabel suffers grave setbacks, tragedies that ultimately inspire her to throw herself into writing a book about Martin. The sprawling work won’t just concern race—racism as a concept limits our understanding of what happened to Martin.

“Origin” aims to link the violent repercussions of American slavery to the horrific crimes of the Holocaust to India’s degrading caste system in a narrative that combines gnawing grief with a cyclical sense of history. Though many question the logic behind Isabel’s thesis, she travels to Germany to visit monuments (The Empty Library) and the Berlin State Library in a bid to discover whether the “Final Solution” borrowed from American slavery. During a dinner, intermingled with gentle music and relaxing red wine, her Jewish-German friend Sabine (Connie Nielsen) makes her doubts known. “A framework is not a book, my friends,” says a patronizing Sabine. “She’s trying to connect the United States with Germany. But it doesn’t fit.” The camera cuts to a low angle; Isabel tries to remain calm. Her wild, frantic eyes, however, betray her disdain as Sabine explains American slavery to this Black woman. The anger simmering within Isabel isn’t academic. It’s a tenacity to break assumptions that Ellis-Taylor fully embodies.

Visually translating Isabel’s book is a tricky task. Shooting on film helps. The consistency offered by 16mm means that DuVernay doesn’t rely on tawdry means, such as adding an ugly patina to the photography to indicate changes in decades. Because whether she jumps from Nazi Germany or to Jim Crow South or to early 20th century India, DuVernay wants her aesthetic continuity to mirror Isabel’s connective thesis. The texture of film also establishes the necessary intimacy required for witnessing. Cinematographer Matthew J. Lloyd loves close-ups, trusting Ellis-Taylor to conjure Isabel’s twisting stream of emotions.