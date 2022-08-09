Odie Henderson: An Anniversary Celebration

When he is complimented on his observations, he deflects the compliments in his self-deprecating manner, reminding me that sometimes his reviews draw death threats. (Film criticism is not usually considered a hazardous profession.) He has a curiosity I admire. Once, just for the heck of it, he stopped over in London on his way either to or from a film festival in Poland and decided to trek Roger's path outlined in his book "The Perfect London Walk" just to see what it was all about. He documented the walk with photographs and information about which directions were not current. (See that article here.)

And underneath Odie's curiosity and his humor, there is a sweet warmth that makes you happy he is here to travel this path with us. His poignant tribute to the late John Singleton was cited far and wide. And when Odie was asked to participate in the Krakow Film Festival in Poland, his selection of nine films by and about African-Americans for a sidebar section was sold-out.

It is hard to believe that Odie has been able to contribute reviews over the last eleven years since he also had a lucrative career in the IT world. It gives us great joy in celebrating him. Below I will share a brief Q&A with him, our editors will share their observations about Odie, and there is even a photograph of Odie meeting Roger for the first time. But more important, we will share 11 of Odie's most cherished articles published at our site and handpicked by the writer himself. Click on each article title, and you will be taken to the full piece. We welcome your thoughts on your favorite reviews by Odie.



Thank you Odie, and Congratulations!—Chaz Ebert

QUESTIONS FOR ODIE FROM CHAZ EBERT, Editor-in-Chief

What was the first film review we published from you at Rogerebert.com?

"Sleep Furiously" was my first review published at the site, submitted July 25, 2011.

You remind me of the character played by Jennifer Beals in the movie "Flashdance" who was a Welder by day and Flash Dancer by night. You are a Tekkie by day and a Film Critic by night. How and why do you balance the two?

I introduced "Flashdance" a few weeks ago at the Quad! Who better to do that introduction than a former stripper? I do not know how I managed to work a 60 hour a week coding job and write those reviews/pieces. Since I retired from I.T. in May, I sit here and wonder how I did it. I can write all day now, and for some reason, I'm LESS productive than when I was juggling 2 different careers.