Writer/director Céline Sciamma’s superbly acted “Petite Maman” understands this forgotten notion. So many films about children fear even one moment to savor the mundane elements of life. The pacing here is deliberate, but never invites boredom. At barely 72 minutes, it breezes by before we realize how deeply it has implanted itself in our memory. There are heavy topics present here, the death of a parent, childhood illness, grief, and the guilt one feels when unfinished business exists with the deceased. But they exist within an aura of the fantastic that elevates them from a level of unbearable pain to a more comforting area of bittersweetness.

“Petite Maman” also acknowledges another idea that evaporates from the mind once it reaches maturity: the notion that something truly magical can not only happen but can be accepted at face value. Our protagonist, Nelly (a magnificent Joséphine Sanz), discovers something incredible in the backyard of her mother’s childhood home, and rather than interrogate it with skepticism, she simply runs with it. The inkling that something enlightening may occur intrigues her. She’s at the age where an imaginative outcome remained unspoiled by the chafing of a forced suspension of disbelief. Sciamma trusts us to go with Nelly now, and to ask questions later, if at all. Those looking for explanations of what happens here will be sorely disappointed.

Sciamma employs the same visual storytelling she used in her prior feature, “Portrait of a Lady On Fire.” She informs us of the close relationship between Nelly and Marion (Nina Meurisse) in the scene where the two are en route to Marion’s old residence. The camera stays focused on Marion, with Nelly’s hands entering the frame to feed her a lunchtime snack. The action repeats itself numerous times, more than we’re expecting. It’s almost comical, these little hands feeding a grown woman in a reversal of a common mother-child activity. Then Sciamma unexpectedly goes for your heart: Nelly’s arms embrace her mother’s neck for several beats before the scene ends.