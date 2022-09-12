Roger Ebert Home
TIFF 2022: Table of Contents

The following table of contents includes our complete coverage of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, as written by Brian Tallerico, Robert Daniels, Marya E. Gates and Soren Hough. 

Roger Ebert's Reviews of Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, Who Will Receive the 2022 TIFF Ebert Director Award by The Editors

20 Films We Can’t Wait to See in Toronto by Brian Tallerico

Moonage Daydream by Brian Tallerico

Decision to Leave by Brian Tallerico

TIFF 2022: The Inspection, The Swimmers by Brian Tallerico

On the Come Up by Robert Daniels

Bros by Marya E. Gates

The Woman King by Robert Daniels

TIFF 2022: Brother, Butcher’s Crossing, The Lost King by Brian Tallerico

Sidney by Marya E. Gates

TIFF 2022: Until Branches Bend, Bones of Crows, Rosie by Brian Tallerico

TIFF 2022: The Fabelmans, Glass Onion by Brian Tallerico

TIFF 2022: Charcoal, Muru, Roost by Brian Tallerico

The Good Nurse by Brian Tallerico

Fight the Power: Cyril Schäublin on Unrest by Soren Hough

My Policeman by Robert Daniels 

TIFF 2022: Emily, Causeway, The Eternal Daughter by Marya E. Gates

Catherine Called Birdy by Marya E. Gates

TIFF 2022: Broker, One Fine Morning by Brian Tallerico

