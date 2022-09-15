TIFF 2022: El agua, Maya and the Wave, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

An expansion of her 2018 documentary short “Los que desean (Those Who Desire),” Elena López Riera’s debut feature film “El agua” is set during one hot summer in a southern Spanish town near the Segura river. Shot in a verité style by cinematographer Giuseppe Truppi, the film mostly follows a group of teenagers, bored at the end of summer, but not ready to go back to real life. They smoke at cafes, or hang out together at the river’s edge, unable to go for a swim due to its polluted state. At the center is Ana (Luna Pamies, luminous) as she comes of age, falling in love and lust for the first time. Ana’s sexual awakening corresponds with an impending storm, finding herself entrenched in the local folklore about the river’s flooding.

Riera incorporates direct to camera interviews with the village’s matriarchy as they discuss their own history with the floods—and the myth that every few decades a woman who has recently fallen in love will be washed away by them. When Ana inquires whether it's true that some women are born with water inside them, the answer her grandmother (Nieve De Medina) returns doesn’t help her as much as she’d like. Ana begins observing the ways her village’s history has shaped the women who reside there, and their unending resilience.

By mixing ethnography, mythology, and a tiny bit of magical realism, Riera creates a rich world, sumptuous and earthy, in which women must content with the roles this society has imposed on them and their own desires for autonomy and love. In coming-of-age, Ana finds the power within herself, and the power that can be found when women join forces for their own wellbeing.

Like Ana, Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira, the subject of Stephanie Johnes’s doc “Maya and The Wave,” must find the strength from within not only to conquer mountainous waves, but the chauvinism at the center of her chosen profession. Johnes’s mixes archival footage of Gabeira’s years coming up in the sport, talking head interviews, and astonishing photography of these truly giant waves to chart her journey to becoming the longest reigning big wave surf record holder in the world—of any gender.