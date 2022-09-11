TIFF 2022: The Fabelmans, Glass Onion

The story that Spielberg is telling this time is a variation on his own history, the closest we will ever get to a memoir, and you can feel his whole heart up there on the screen. There were rumors he was worried about the premiere, feeling nervous about how it would play, something that’s amazing to consider given his legacy, but it makes sense when you see the vulnerability in this moving ode to his family, especially his mother. Spielberg comes from a broken home, and a number of his best films have directedly reflected his childhood, but this feels like his love letter to those that made him—the friends, the sisters, the first crush, even the high school bully. And especially his mother, who it feels like Spielberg is trying to not forgive as much as truly see. And tell her, through movies, that he loves her still.

“The Fabelmans” opens in 1952 with Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) and her husband Burt (Paul Dano) taking their son Sammy to see his first moving picture, “The Greatest Show on Earth.” Sammy is both enraptured and terrified of the sequence in which a train hits a car and then derails. He is haunted by the imagery, and he tries to recreate it with the model train he gets for Hannukah. It doesn’t quite work. It’s Mitzi who understands that he needs a camera to film it because then he can control it. It’s a fascinating idea that lingers through the film—the idea that filmmakers make movies to harness what can’t stop repeating in their minds. Ponder the visions and the history that Spielberg has put on film just so he could "control it."

Don’t worry. “The Fabelmans” isn’t a dry study on the purpose of filmmaking. It’s a family drama at its core, and it works just as well for people who don’t know anything about Spielberg’s true story. The film jumps forward a few times, and mostly settles down in the ‘60s with Sammy (now played by the phenomenal Gabriel LaBelle) in high school. Burt is a tech wizard, going from repairing electronics to designing the early days of computers with his best friend Bennie (Seth Rogen), one of those guys that's around the house so much that the kids call him uncle. The pursuit of better jobs takes the Fabelmans across the country, and Sammy’s love for moviemaking goes with them.