Roger Ebert's Reviews of Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, Who Will Receive the 2022 TIFF Ebert Director Award

"I am so happy to present Sam Mendes the TIFF Ebert Director's Award," said RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert. "My husband admired all of the director's films, and awarded four stars to not only 'American Beauty' but 'Revolutionary Road' and 'Skyfall.' He is unquestionably a worthy recipient of this annual honor. Roger was also a great friend of TIFF, and I know he would be proud that an award in his name is associated with this world renowned festival."

Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF, said, “From his first appearance at TIFF with 'American Beauty,' director Sam Mendes brought his exacting and lyrical vision of cinema to Toronto. We are delighted to honor his unique voice and body of work with this year’s TIFF Ebert Director Award.” Mendes made his feature film debut at the Festival in 1999 with the World Premiere of "American Beauty," a TIFF People’s Choice Award winner, for which he was honored with an Oscar in the Best Director category.

Bailey also announced that TIFF will be presenting the Canadian premiere of Mendes’ most recent work, "Empire of Light," which he wrote, directed, and produced. Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Searchlight Pictures’ "Empire of Light" is a film about human connection and the power of cinema. Starring Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, with Toby Jones and Colin Firth, Mendes also teams up with award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who was a TIFF Tribute Award recipient in 2019.

Of Mendes' filmmaking debut, Roger Ebert wrote in his four-star review, "'American Beauty' is a comedy because we laugh at the absurdity of the hero's problems. And a tragedy because we can identify with his failure--not the specific details, but the general outline. The movie is about a man who fears growing older, losing the hope of true love and not being respected by those who know him best. If you never experience those feelings, take out a classified ad. People want to take lessons from you."