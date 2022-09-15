TIFF 2022: The Grab, Good Night Oppy, 752 is Not a Number

The best of the three is from Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the director of the award-winning “Blackfish.” This time, the investigative journalist filmmaker turns her camera on a subject that I think most people vaguely know about, but the director and her subjects lay it all on the table. This is the “holy shit” documentary of the year, the one that’s designed to be a wake-up call as to where we’re headed in terms of natural resources.

“The Grab” makes a convincing case that the world powers that went to war over oil in the last few decades will be doing it over water and food in the ones to come, even linking the fight for resources to the conflict in the Ukraine. Cowperthwaite sometimes gets a little lost in the vastness of her subject matter—there’s a tighter version of this that focuses more on one country or major player involved in the issue—but it’s hard to blame her for wanting to express the entire scope of how much trouble we are all in when it comes to the dwindling supplies provided by Mother Earth.

Cowperthwaite trains her camera on investigative journalist Nathan Halverson, an engaging interview subject who explains the work he’s doing with the Center for Investigative Reporting, starting with the purchase of Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer, by a Chinese company in 2014. Why is it important to discuss that a world power has influence over the food supply? Halverson uncovers that the Chinese government greatly influenced the deal, and the fact that China basically owns one out of four American pigs is a bit unsettling, especially when it comes from the people who run the country. Halverson uncovers land grabs all over the world, including right here in the United States, wherein countries are buying up land to drain it of resources, damaging nearby farms. One of Cowperthwaite’s smartest moves is to tie the Chinese actions back to the Great Chinese Famine of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, revealing how that tragedy led to action today to ensure it doesn’t happen again. While the idea of Chinese bureaucrats impacting the U.S. farm economy is inherently problematic, who can blame them for wanting to make sure their people don’t starve again?

Clearly, the China angle is enough for an entire doc, but it’s only part of “The Grab.” Cowperthwaite and Halverson try to capture the massive canvas of the resource wars that are on the horizon, or more accurately already happening. The centerpiece of the film comes when Halverson gets a gigantic email drop that reveals how much Erik Prince (yes, that Erik Prince of Blackwater “fame”) and his Frontier Services Group have been involved in essentially pillaging Africa for their resources. “The Grab” really illuminates how much is happening behind the scenes to position world powers like China, Russia, and the United States as the ones who will control who gets what resource. And, of course, Cowperthwaite gets to the fact that there’s plenty for everyone if we would all work together and ration, but that’s not how it works. It’s too tempting to grab more than we need.