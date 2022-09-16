TIFF 2022: Prisoner's Daughter, What's Love Got to Do with It, Walk Up

So while the overall caliber of the program felt lower this year than any other, even in the disappointments there’s still a modicum of reason to hope.

I want only good things for director Catherine Hardwicke. She did direct a stone-cold classic with “Lords of Dogtown” (and was unfairly maligned for “Twilight”). But her newest film, the Las Vegas set family drama “Prisoner’s Daughter,” at every turn, disappointingly undermines its own themes and characters.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer, Max (Brian Cox), a former underworld enforcer, is granted compassionate release to live his final months with his estranged daughter Maxine (Kate Beckinsale) and her precocious son Ezra (Christopher Convery). While Maxine, initially, doesn’t want anything to do with her father—she goes so far as to tell Ezra that Max is a family friend instead of his grandfather—she relents because the money she receives from her dad will pay for her son’s epilepsy medication.

When Max arrives, he enters with the desperate desire to make amends: The gruff jailbird sees Ezra being picked on by bullies; he notices how short Maxine is on money; and catches sight of Tyler (Tyson Ritter), Ezra’s drug-addled, music-playing dad, and his refusal to get clean. Through tough love, Max thinks he can repair these problems, even as they escalate toward violence. Both Cox and Beckinsale give sincere, finely tuned performances that buoy the thin material offered by screenwriter Mark Bacci.

The script’s tawdry comedy relies on one-liners that are more at home in a sitcom than movie, where the law of average dictates that some will hit and many will flounder. As the frank kid, a fully committed Convery delivers the bulk of these quips with zero shame (your mileage with the humor will vary). It doesn’t help that Ezra is also the film’s weakest written character: Maxine wants her son to end the circle of violence, which Ezra agrees with, and yet, he takes boxing lessons from Max’s old friend Hank (Ernie Hudson). The subplot between Ezra and his dad becomes repetitive after the second time through. And the film’s conclusion, totally throws away the moral lesson it hoped to impart in lieu of cheap vengeance.