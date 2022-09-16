TIFF 2022: The Banshees of Inisherin, The Whale

The movie we both admire is Martin McDonagh’s hysterical and sharp “The Banshees of Inisherin,” one of my favorite films of 2022. The writer/director of “In Bruges” is back in Ireland with a story of a shattered friendship that simply works on every level. Some have already written eloquently about how it reflects the civil war that unfolds across Galway Bay from this fictional Irish isle, but it’s also just a remarkably enjoyable comedy, with career-best work from Colin Farrell and McDonagh’s sharp wit in every exchange.

Farrell, who beat major talent at Venice to take their top acting prize and gives what might be my favorite performance of the entire year so far, plays Padraic, a simple man with a simple life. Every day at 2pm, he goes to his friend Colm’s (Brendan Gleeson) house and the two head off to the pub. Today, Colm doesn’t answer the door. Later in the day, he informs Padraic that they’re no longer friends. He’s decided there’s no time left in this world for the inane conversations he’s had with Padraic. He’s going to spend that time writing music and pondering deeper issues than the defecation of Padraic’s little donkey. Padraic doesn’t take it well, but Colm is immovable. It ultimately reaches violent ends, and McDonagh sticks the landing, capturing how something as a simple as a broken friendship can lead to all-out war.

McDonagh’s writing has been widely praised, but he deserves more attention for his skill with ensemble too. There’s not a weak link in this cast with Gleeson finding the perfect resigned gruffness for Colm, while Kerry Condon is spectacular as Padraic’s worried sister and Barry Keoghan shines as the troubled kid who may be Padraic’s new drinking buddy. The film belongs to Farrell, who is so naively sweet that we root for him to get through this rough passage in his life even as we come to understand perhaps why Colm found him so increasingly frustrating. McDonagh gets just the right balance of salty and sweet, giving his tale of a shattered Irish heart a wicked vein of dark humor and vicious commentary. There’s going to be some fantastic writing about this film and what it says about friendship, Ireland, art, and little donkeys. I can’t wait to read it.