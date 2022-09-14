TIFF 2022: Sanctuary, The Menu, Biosphere

My fave of the three is Zachary Wigon’s vicious little two-hander “Sanctuary,” starring the compelling duo of Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott. The performers here have such generous chemistry with one another and it’s a joy to watch them play out this psychosexual commentary on gender and power roles with such artistic fervor. This is a film that toys with perception and control with wickedly sharp dialogue that these two incredible actors just eat up. It’s proof that single-setting two-handers can still be vibrant and alive when the writer, director, and actors are all on the same riveting page.

Hal Porterfield (Abbott) has been thrust into a role that he may not be capable of filling, inheriting a massive hotel empire from his just-deceased father. We’re talking over 100 luxury hotels around the world, thousands of employees, generational wealth, etc. And Hal has to undergo a meeting with an attorney to answer some lingering questions about his darkest secrets before the board approves his ascension. From the beginning, Rebecca (Qualley) seems a little more aggressive with Hal than your average legal eagle, and then the conversation gets even more intense and darkly sexual. It turns out that this has all been a bit—Rebecca is Hal’s dominatrix, someone who regularly acts out these role-plays with her most loyal client, complete with a script she’s supposed to follow.

After their session, Hal drops a bomb on Rebecca: the spotlight of his new position means he can’t see her anymore. He even bought her a watch like people get when they retire. She doesn’t take the news well. She claims that she’s basically made Hal into the man he is today, giving him the confidence to climb the corporate ladder. He is allowed to be a submissive with her so he can get that out of his system and be the man he needs to be elsewhere. Rebecca demands way more than a going-away present. And the two begin a battle of wills that’s brilliantly set against a canvas wherein the viewer sometimes wonders if it’s not just another one of their sessions.