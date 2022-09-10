TIFF 2022: Brother, Butcher’s Crossing, The Lost King

“Brother” is a moving drama about a young man forced in a sense to be a patriarch—he protects his younger brother whenever possible—but is also a vulnerable human being in his own right, one who knows about the potential danger around every corner. Still, he refuses to look down in shame or retreat in fear. And then Virgo's script, based on the book by David Chariandy, mirrors that with another young man, a brother, forced to be a protector too.

The phenomenal Aaron Pierre (“The Underground Railroad”) plays Francis and Lamar Johnson (“The Hate U Give”) plays his younger brother Michael. They are Jamaican-Canadian boys living in an area of Toronto known as Scarborough in the 1990s, as violence is starting to rise in their community. Their mother Ruth (Marsha Stephanie Blake) has to work late hours to put food on the table, and so Francis becomes a guardian of sorts, protecting young Michael when he’s scared and teaching him how to be a man. At the same time, the film tracks Michael ten years later, revealing early that Francis is dead in that half of the film, and Ruth has been nearly catatonic with grief since. When Aisha (Kiana Madeira), an old girlfriend of Michael’s, returns to see them, Ruth barely even moves. Michael says she doesn’t speak much, and Johnson strikingly carries the weight of a someone forced into stasis by not just grief but to protect his mother. The difference in body language between young, naïve Michael and the one who is still haunted by his brother’s death is subtle but captivating.

There are so many detail just like that in “Brother,” from its mesmerizing sound design to a beautiful score by Todor Kobakov (that’s clearly meant to recall Nicholas Britell, but he pulls it off) to the way Virgo captures the geography and feeling of his setting. He’s so good at conveying the location of people in a space, whether it’s the apartment that we come to know so well, the dangerous streets around it, or a party at which these increasingly troubled characters and just smile and move. There’s such gracefulness to the filmmaking here, cutting back and forth across time, building like a thriller because of our awareness that Francis will die but never losing sight of its characters along the way.

It helps a great deal to have talents like Pierre, Johnson, Blake, and Madeira in what is largely a four-character piece for most of the runtime—it should be noted that Lovell Adams-Gray is also very good in a crucial role in the final act too. Pierre is such a captivating performer, someone with an incredible physical presence but also a deep emotional current in his body language and those eyes. He understands that Francis is at that age when he wants something more than a predictable future of menial labor and he’s getting increasingly frustrated by the disappointments of his life. Johnson matches him beat for beat, seeing how Francis is taking greater risks and realizing that his brother's confidence could soon be dangerous. And then there’s Blake, who conveys bone-deep grief and trauma in a way that never feels manipulative.