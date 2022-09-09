TIFF 2022: The Inspection, The Swimmers

And there’s no denying that Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection” is a moving drama. It wears that intention like a uniform. Bratton is telling his own story here, and there’s a personal aspect of the filmmaking that gives the film some power even if it feels like a third party might have been able to shape Bratton’s story a little differently. There’s such a strong emphasis on “major moments” in “The Inspection” as every other scene feels weighted with message or emotion when there’s a better version of this story that takes its time to breathe, gets to know its supporting characters, and elevates its themes organically instead of hitting them like a drill sergeant.

Bratton owes a great debt to Jeremy Pope, who stars as Ellis French, the stand-in for the writer/director. Pope is a clear talent, someone who can take melodramatic material and embed in it his bones and eyes—conveying so much with his incredibly expressive face. From the very beginning of “The Inspection,” we are with Pope, rooting for him to succeed. In fact, his work is so powerful that it highlights some of the weaknesses—mostly in writing, not acting—through the rest of the film because he’s such a force of nature in this movie. It’s one of the best performances of the year—I just wish it was in a stronger work overall.

We meet French almost a decade after being thrown out of his mother’s (Gabrielle Union) house when he was 16 and came out of the closet. He’s homeless now, estranged from his mother in New Jersey. He goes to her to get his birth certificate, which he needs to join the Marines. He’s decided that this is the place to go to give his life meaning, and I liked that Bratton doesn’t look down on this decision—after all, he made it. Yes, Ellis shouldn’t have to risk his life as a soldier to find purpose, but Bratton and Pope allow us to understand how he reached this point in a way that doesn’t feel reductive or manipulative.