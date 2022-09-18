TIFF 2022: Saint Omer, Hawa, Daliland

Documentarian Alice Diop’s narrative debut “Saint Omer” is a visually arresting courtroom set drama that explores the similarities (and distinct differences) between two young women of Senegalese descent living in France. Rama (Kayije Kagame), a novelist, feels drawn to the story of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a young woman on trial for the murder of her 15-month-old daughter. Both women are academically inclined, with complicated relationships to their own mothers. Both women occupy a liminal space between Senegal and France. While Rama is shown as an accepted academic, Laurence is continually othered, with those observing the trial shocked at her “sophisticated” command of French (to which Rama tells her agent she just sounds like any other educated woman.)

As the trial continues—shot with a beguiling patience by Claire Mathon—Rama’s steady façade begins to crumble. Originally intending to use the trial for research as she works on a modern retelling of Medea, Rama slowly finds repressed emotions bubbling to the surface. While listening to Laurence’s story, Rama’s anxieties about her impending motherhood and memories of her tempestuous relationship with her own mother occupy her mind. Here Rama finds a modicum of peace, knowing that, unlike Laurence, she has a support system on which she can lean.

When the details of Laurence’s abject isolation are revealed, Diop lets the white characters stew in their own bias; they see malicious intent in Laurence’s hidden life, rather than the systematic neglect at its core. It’s here where Diop’s years of work focused on exploring the immigrant communities on the fringes of French society comes into sharp focus. Laurence tells her story in intricate detail, down to smallest bits about her life in Senegal, her immigration story, even her inner emotions, yet she herself is never sure why she did what she did. Diop allows that ambiguity to remain, a specter hovering over the proceedings. Yet despite everything she shares about herself, to those working in the court system and in the university system, she is always just “African.” This is where Rama and Laurence truly meet, in knowing that these people will never truly understand what it’s like to be them.