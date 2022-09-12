TIFF 2022: Broker, One Fine Morning

“This car is filled with liars,” says Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won), and he’s not wrong. “Broker” starts with So-young (the breathtakingly great Lee Ji-eun, giving one of my favorite performances of the year) making the impossible choice to leave her newborn baby at a church drop box in the middle of night. She has no idea that she’s about to be thrust into a dynamic between two pairs on the opposite side of the law. On one side is Dong-soo, who works at the Busan Family Church that’s supposed to take in the newborn, and his business partner Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho of “Parasite,” who won an acting award for his work here at Cannes). They have a deal—Dong-soo erases the surveillance footage and the pair traffic the babies that are left at the church, selling them to bidders who are trying to bypass the adoption system. On the other side are the two cops outside who are watching this all go down: Ji-Sun (Bae Doona) and her new partner (Lee Joo-young), who are trying to break this trafficking ring. When So-young returns the next day to reclaim her baby, as she’s allowed to do, everything collapses, and she ends up on a strange road trip with Dong-soo, Sang-hyun, and another orphan child just trying to find a family of his own. Oh, there’s a murder too. It’s complicated.

And yet it’s also deeply uncomplicated. There’s an understated grace in Kore-eda’s films that can be hard to put your finger on. It’s in the way that Dong-soo warms to So-young or how the writer/director shapes her character’s journey from a woman who believes she has no options or friends to someone who discovers new avenues of strength. It’s in the fact that he never talks down to his characters or uses them in a way that feels manipulative, allowing the emotion of his dramas to build instead of forcing it on the narrative, even if it's admittedly hard to believe that all the pieces would fall into place like they do in the final act here.

Those happy coincidences are forgivable because we've come to truly like these indisputably amoral people who are willing to sell babies to the highest bidder. Kore-eda understands that people who do the unimaginable often found themselves at those decisions through a life path that they never planned out. They’re often just taking the better fork in the difficult road. He’s so fascinated not just by people as individuals moving through the world but how we shape each other, often through these impossible families. I’ve long believed that people are heavily defined by who they know—I’m not sure any filmmaker captures this better than Kore-eda.