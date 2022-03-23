Previewing and Predicting the 94th Academy Awards

Yes, all this talent above is overwhelming, but what you really need to know is how you can beat your friends at picking the winners this Sunday. Here's our predictions for the show's biggest winners—as well as a plan for a contingency if matters don’t go according to plan for you.

BEST PICTURE: Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog” will likely be the first Netflix title to lasso the Best Picture honor.

The first major prize of this awards season was given at the 78th Venice International Festival last September, when Campion received the Silver Lion award for directing. From there, her 1920s Western, drenched with toxic masculinity, grief, and love, settled for second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award Toronto International Film Festival, after being bested by Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.” However, when it comes to this year's Oscars, Campion’s film scored the most nominations—12—while "Belfast" has received seven chances for a trophy. Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi drama “Dune” scooped up 10 nods, including Best Picture. But it mainly earned most its nominations in the below-the-line categories.

Campion is also now the first female ever nominated twice as Best Director, her first being for 1993’s “The Piano.” She claimed the Palme d’Or at Venice that year and also earned an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. At this point, “The Power of the Dog” is the most likely film this year to claim both Best Picture and Best Director. Earlier this year, “The Power of the Dog” managed to win Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture—Drama, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Campion is also the first female director to earn more than ten Academy Awards nominations for a film.

Last year, it was clear that Chloé Zhao’s "Nomadland" was the one to beat ever since it claimed the Golden Lion at Venice. Something about these modest wanderers in their RVs allowed movie lovers to enjoy the freedom of the road and the Southwest States and their wonderful outdoor panoramas. Is “The Power of the Dog” a similar grabber? It seems so. Plus, it will likely be just the third time that a female-directed film won Best Picture, starting with Kathryn Bigelow who took both prizes for her 2008 war film “The Hurt Locker.” She and Zhao will likely welcome Campion to their club.