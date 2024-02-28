All 10 of Martin Scorsese's Directing Oscar Nominations, Ranked

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon” (TBD, but likely losing to Christopher Nolan for "Oppenheimer")

It’s hard to articulate the feeling at the first Cannes press screening for “Killers of the Flower Moon” when the film reached its conclusion and Scorsese himself appeared on screen. Playing the producer of a radio show (badly) dramatizing the events of what we’ve just seen, Scorsese was indicting himself (as well as all art) for trying to bring narrative sense to the senselessness of real-life crimes. He has the last word in a movie that acknowledges the futility of attempting to tell someone else’s story. It was almost too much to bear.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is a crime saga, which means it fits easily into Scorsese’s catalog of movies about those who operate outside the law. But you’ll rarely see a Scorsese picture this sorrowful, depicting the evils of white men (Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro) preying on the Osage community of Oklahoma in the 1910s and 1920s. Lily Gladstone has received the most kudos for her portrayal of the doomed Mollie, but the cast is filled with standout performances. The darkness descends early in “Killers” and never lets up, with DiCaprio’s dim, greedy Ernest a fitting stand-in for an America that takes takes takes from the misfortune of others.

4. “The Departed” (Won)

Legendary actors often don’t win Oscars for their best work. (Think of Al Pacino getting an Academy Award for “Scent of a Woman.”) So it’s understandable why some Scorsese diehards were less than enthused that the master finally took home the big prize for a remake of the Hong Kong thriller “Infernal Affairs.” And although “The Departed” may not be as personal or distinctive as Scorsese’s finest pictures, that assessment misses something: My lord, what a fun, nasty, richly layered entertainment this is. Sure, Jack Nicholson may have reportedly been a nightmare to work with—essentially doing whatever he damn well pleased on camera—but he’s also a hoot, and he’s surrounded by an ensemble working at the top of their game. Has Mark Wahlberg ever been better? Has Vera Farmiga? With Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon pitted against one another, and the smart-ass quips flying as often as the bullets, “The Departed” harnessed all of Scorsese’s talents—this is him as the ultimate showman, and he doesn’t disappoint.