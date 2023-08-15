Arrow Releases Stunning 4K Special Edition of Martin Scorsese’s Hugo

As the great Scout Tafoya points out in “Secret Machines: Hugo and Film Preservation,” a new video essay for this release, Martin Scorsese is a part of most of the characters in this film, especially Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield), George Melies (Ben Kingsley), and Rene Tabard (Michael Stuhlbarg). Scorsese is both the child who marvels at the magic of cinema and the man who helped create it. And, more so every year, he is one of the form’s greatest protectors, a man who has worked to restore and salvage great films from around the world, sometimes assembled in excellent “World Cinema Project” releases like this one and this one. As Tafoya points out, “Hugo” isn’t just about movies but preservation. It’s about holding onto the magic and passing it down. One of the greatest gifts of art is sharing it with other people.

Of course, this is all subtext. On its surface, as Robert Richardson points out in his excellent new interview, “Hugo” is a film that Scorsese made for his kids. Whenever idiots claim that Scorsese only makes violent movies, “Hugo” is one of the first (of many) that reveal this lie. This is a gentle, beautiful film about a boy who lives in a train station and discovers that the toy shop owner is George Melies. Nominated for 11 Oscars (and winning five), it’s a beautiful film that somehow feels more powerful now than it did in 2011. Maybe it’s because it’s a film about time and how art can somehow defy it. Maybe it’s because of the deeply personal work that Scorsese has continued to do in projects like “Silence” and “The Irishman.” It seems like arguably our best filmmaker is using the last chapters of his life to really emphasize what matters to him, and that passion courses through every gorgeous shot of this Blu-ray release.

As is typical with Arrow, the special features here are fantastic. Not only does it include the aforementioned essay and interview, but there’s a great new essay from the excellent Farran Smith Nehme, gorgeous cover art, new interviews with author Brian Selznick and composer Howard Shore, and, tellingly, a commentary from an expert not on Scorsese but Melies. I believe that Scorsese would be happy that the chosen expert was about the subject of his film and not the filmmaker. Although they’re really one and the same here.