How This Year's Golden Globes Could Impact Award Season

As for the male contenders, Jared Leto, who was up for Best Supporting Actor for “The Little Things,” sported a rather large faux flower on his beige suit coat. And Daniel Kaluuya gave the first speech of the night, with a technical glitch, when receiving the reward for Best Supporting Actor for "Judas and the Black Messiah."

Despite the lack of schmoozing, star-mingling, and boozing that are earmarks of the first awards event of the season, it was an up and down affair even if hosts Tina Fey on the east coast and Amy Poehler on west coast tried their best to provide some levity. However, I endured occasional hiccups of the mostly virtual three-hour show in the hopes of getting some clues about what films might make the cut when the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are announced on March 15, as well as who.

While the Hollywood Foreign Press Association only has 87 voting members—none of whom are tied to the Oscars—being first is somewhat of an advantage and can set an agenda for other showbiz awards. Here are some observations about how this year's Golden Globes could impact other voting entities.

If there was one trend, it was that with the Oscar eligibility period for films extended two months because of the coronavirus epidemic, several movie titles took advantage of the timing and came out in late February. That might be why singer-turned-actress Andra Day pulled an upset and won over the likes of Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland”), and Carey Mulligan in “Promising Young Woman” with her lead role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” She is the best thing about the biopic that suffers from a rather uneven narrative, but the Globe voters often like to honor fresh faces.

Another late arrival, “I Care a Lot,” rattled the musical/comedy actress category. Rosamund Pike claimed the prize for her smartly devious turn as a con artist who takes advantage of senior citizens while acting as their conservators and raiding their estates. Pike somehow pushed aside the supposed fave in this lineup, newcomer Maria Bakalova, who was a breakout with last fall's "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Bakalova is now in danger of being snubbed at upcoming award shows, including the Oscars.