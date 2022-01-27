1.

I walk to the mustard shop in the center of Dijon, the historic capital of the Burgundy region of France, where I’ve lived for years. The boutique has a display of its original deed conferred by the last French emperor Napoleon III, and offers the condiment—synonymous with Dijon—in dozens of flavor variations, straight out of brass taps.

Down the same street, there is a McDonald’s, a Starbucks, a Subway, and a shuttered bookstore currently being converted into a Burger King. The fast food customers are mainly young French locals. The moutarde shop customers tend to be outsiders, tourists, and often like me: very much American.

I like to think I know which of these is the more authentic French experience. I tell myself and others that where I live is idyllic. The reality is that, on so many days, it is not even remotely so. Like everywhere, it changes too for the better. Still, this foreign land that I now call home seems to be at its most quintessential when it resembles a movie I’ve seen before but can’t quite place.

To exacerbate this larger issue of mine, I went to a neighborhood showing of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.

There were multiple layers that felt like welcome homes. And it wasn’t only because I was a so-called expatriate watching it in version originale, English with French subtitles. Nor was it only because one of the characters returns from “National Duty-obligation service” in “the Mustard Region.”

As this character and his fellow student revolutionaries say, they only want to defend their illusions. Because the illusions of The French Dispatch are wondrous and sweet, and possibly vanishing. This singular setting and this singular filmmaker bolster one another, though, an inevitable convergence of two finely cultivated worlds—the outsider dream of France, and the extended universe of Wes Anderson. Twinned at last in the writer-director’s 10th feature film, The French Dispatch arrives less to entertain but to preserve and vow, in the face of a more pervasive sense of loss this time, not to change just yet.