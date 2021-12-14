Chaz Ebert's Top 10 Films of 2021

The following list features RogerEbert.com Chaz Ebert's personal picks for the Top 10 Films of 2021...
1. "Passing"
Now streaming on:
2. "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
Now streaming on:
3. "The Green Knight"
Now streaming on:
4. "The Harder They Fall"
Now streaming on:
5. "Titane"
Now streaming on:
6. "Annette"
Now streaming on:
7. "Parallel Mothers"
Now streaming on:
8. "The Worst Person in the World"
Now streaming on:
9. "The Power of the Dog"
Now streaming on:
10. "King Richard"
Now streaming on:
Runners-Up in Alphabetical Order: "Dear Evan Hansen," "Drive My Car," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "Lamb," "The Lost Daughter," "Nightmare Alley," "Nine Days," "Red Rocket," "The Souvenir, Part II," "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Note: Chaz Ebert is an executive producer of "Passing."