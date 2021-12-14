Roger Ebert Home
Chaz Ebert's Top 10 Films of 2021

Chaz Ebert

The following list features RogerEbert.com Chaz Ebert's personal picks for the Top 10 Films of 2021...

1. "Passing"

2. "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

3. "The Green Knight"

4. "The Harder They Fall"

5. "Titane"

6. "Annette"

7. "Parallel Mothers"

8. "The Worst Person in the World"

9. "The Power of the Dog"

10. "King Richard"

Runners-Up in Alphabetical Order: "Dear Evan Hansen," "Drive My Car," "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "Lamb," "The Lost Daughter," "Nightmare Alley," "Nine Days," "Red Rocket," "The Souvenir, Part II," "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Note: Chaz Ebert is an executive producer of "Passing." 

