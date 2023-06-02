Cannes 2023: The Sweet East, The Book of Solutions, The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Some of Marc’s more maniacal decrees bear delectably funny fruit, such as a sequence in which he assembles an orchestra to play the music in his head without giving them any score to read. Gesticulating wildly as the strings swell, stomping his feet to direct the percussion, never delivering so much as a single note, Marc conjures beauty from chaos, emerging from this childlike bodily display with the score of his dreams. “Note to self,” he reflects: “Remain humble after this transformative experience.” Such are the considerable delights of Gondry’s latest, which temper his trademark naiveté and lack of narrative discipline with a self-critical examination of his strengths and weaknesses as an artist if only to salute the survival of his child mind in a film industry as its own little wonder.

“The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed” marks the audaciously raw, revealing, and excruciatingly funny feature debut of Joanna Arnow, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and comic-book writer who last turned the camera on herself in the boldly experiential shorts “i hate myself :)” and “Bad at Dancing.” Out of all the films this critic watched at Cannes this year, Arnow’s feature has surely the trickiest-to-remember title and also feels most like the arrival of a wholly unique and fully formed voice; it is the film that most crystallizes the open-ended promise of the Directors’ Fortnight section.

As the lead actor, screenwriter, director, and editor of her own confrontational, cringe-inducing style of autofiction, Arnow puts herself out there in more ways than one. For thirtysomething Ann, who navigates a long-term casual BDSM relationship, a low-level corporate job, and agonizing interactions with her overbearing parents, life is one interminably long submission. But through Arnow’s performance as Ann, which requires of her an unusual degree of on-screen physical vulnerability—given Ann’s penchant for sexual degradation and a consistent emotional blankness, reflecting the tedium of Ann’s daily existence—a personality starts to emerge. Ann is witty and opinionated if stymied by the path her life has taken; it’s all she can manage to withstand the never-ending business meetings about nothing of value and adhere dutifully to the repetitive and self-serving sexual demands of her BDSM partner, a disinterested older man (Scott Cohen) who will never remember he’s already asked where Ann went to college.