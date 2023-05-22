Roger Ebert Home
Chaz at Cannes

Cannes 2023 Video #3: Jason Gorber and Isaac Feldberg on Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest

Chaz Ebert

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a roundtable discussion in which she is joined by  contributors Jason Gorber and Isaac Feldberg to discuss two of this year's most buzzed about selections, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest." Also included are excerpts from the film's respective press conferences featuring insights from Scorsese, Glazer, Robert De Niro and Osage National Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. You can view Chaz's full report in the video embedded below...

