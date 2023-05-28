Cannes 2023 Video #8: The Winners are Revealed

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's eighth and final video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features her report on this year's prize-winners, led by Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall," only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d'Or. You can view Chaz's full report in the video embedded below, followed by a transcript of the video.
The 76th Cannes Film Festival is now complete. Tonight an elegant closing ceremony wrapped up the festival and presented the prizes. The jury had many tough decisions this year, and jury President Ruben Östlund mentioned at the press conference what an emotional experience the festival was. The first award presented was for Best Actor, and the winner received perhaps the warmest reception of anyone all night. Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho in "Perfect Days" directed by Wim Wenders. At the press conference, he was asked if he had any rituals, like his character does in the film.
Presented by last year’s Best Actor, Song Kang-Ho, Best Actress was a bit of a surprise, going to Merve Dizdar in "About Dry Grasses" directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan. John C. Reilly, president of the Un Certain Regard jury, presented the award for Best Screenplay - beginning his presentation with a word, or rather lack of words, to make a statement about the importance of writers who are currently on strike. The screenplay award went to Sakamoto Yuji for "Monster". And it was accepted by the director Hirokazu Kore-eda.
The Jury Prize, presented by actor Orlando Bloom, went to another big crowd favorite: "Fallen Leaves" directed by Aki Kaurismäki. The lead actors talked about the experience of working with the Finnish director. Pete Docter, from Pixar Studios, who will premiere their latest project, "Elemental," later tonight presented the award for Best Director. That prize went to Trần Anh Hùng for the elegant gastronomy romance, "The Pot au Feau." Quentin Tarantino then arrived on stage and gave an introduction to low-budget legend Roger Corman, who received a well deserved long standing ovation. The two of them presented the Grand Prix, the Grand Prize, to "The Zone of Interest" directed by Jonathan Glazer.
And finally, it was time for the festival’s biggest award - the Palme’ d’Or. Presented by the incredibly youthful Jane Fonda, the Palme went to "Anatomy of a Fall" directed by Justine Triet. Madame Triet is just the 3rd woman filmmaker to win the award. The first was Jane Campion for "The Piano" in 1993 and the 2nd was Julia Ducournau in 2021 for "Titane". In her acceptance speech, Justine Triet spoke out against the government of Emmanuel Macron and its current controversies.
That’s it for Cannes 2023. It’s been a wonderful festival, and we can’t to join you here next year out on the Croisette. Until then, au revoir!