RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's second video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features an exclusive report on the festival's opening ceremony honoring actor Michael Douglas and the controversial screening of Maïwenn's "Jeanne du Barry" starring Johnny Depp. You can view Chaz's full report in the video embedded below...

Read Ben Kenigsberg's review of "Jeanne du Barry" here.