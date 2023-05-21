Cannes 2023: May December, Anatomy of a Fall and a Godard 'Trailer'

Then the film, written by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, reveals exactly why Gracie has been deemed worthy of a motion picture: She is a Mary Kay Letourneau–like figure who decades earlier had sex with—from a legal standpoint, raped—a seventh-grader, went to prison, and upon release married her victim, Joe, who is now in his 30s (and played by Charles Melton). Gracie has superficially reintegrated into society; she's currently helping one of the daughters she had with Joe prepare to graduate from high school. But people still send her packages of excrement. Out of pity, locals buy the baked goods she sells. Her ex-husband (D.W. Moffett) and children from her previous marriage still live in the area, which makes for quite the community psychodrama.



Elizabeth wants to understand Gracie apart from the headlines and her cultural footprint. But is there anything to understand? Has Gracie herself, who seems to live without guilt, even understood what she's done and how it's affected her family? And if Elizabeth gets close to her—that is, begins to normalize her—is that a risky endeavor? Elizabeth is 36, the same age that Gracie was when she committed her crimes, and she grows to really like Joe. When she's doing research at the school, she takes questions from a drama class and gives a wildly inappropriate answer when asked about performing sex scenes. The line between playing a role and living it is one of the movie's subjects.



There are moments when "May December" threatens to turn into a Haynes version of "Persona" or, alternatively, something Brian De Palma might have directed circa 1984. The movie repurposes Michel Legrand's score from "The Go-Between" for ominous atmosphere. The gauzy cinematography, by Christopher Blauvelt instead of Haynes's longtime collaborator Ed Lachman, appears to be on 16-millimeter film.



To the extent that this is a movie about an actress in dogged pursuit of "realism," it is not terribly novel. But the character dynamics in "May” are queasily original. Watching Elizabeth play psychologist (or at least fake it) with Gracie and her family is fascinating, and it's deeply disquieting to watch the now-longtime-spouses Joe and Gracie negotiate the contours of their marriage. (Moore is nervous perfection in her role.) Haynes may have previously given us a miniseries version of "Mildred Pierce" and a Douglas Sirk pastiche, but he has never dared to depict domestic dysfunction on this scale.