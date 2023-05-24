Roger Ebert Home
Chaz at Cannes

Cannes 2023 Video #4: Ben Kenigsberg on Fallen Leaves, Youth (Spring) and More

Chaz Ebert

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features her discussion with Ben Kenigsberg about various selections at the festival, including Aki Kaurismäki's "Fallen Leaves," Wang Bing's "Youth (Spring)," Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" and more. Also included is an excerpt from the opening press conference with Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux. You can view Chaz's full report in the video embedded below...

Chaz Ebert
Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

Victim/Suspect
Nick Allen
The Little Mermaid
Christy Lemire
Moon Garden
Nick Allen
Stay Awake
Matt Zoller Seitz
The Night of the 12th
Sheila O'Malley
Master Gardener
Glenn Kenny

Comments

comments powered by Disqus