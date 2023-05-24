Cannes 2023 Video #4: Ben Kenigsberg on Fallen Leaves, Youth (Spring) and More

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features her discussion with Ben Kenigsberg about various selections at the festival, including Aki Kaurismäki's "Fallen Leaves," Wang Bing's "Youth (Spring)," Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" and more. Also included is an excerpt from the opening press conference with Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux. You can view Chaz's full report in the video embedded below...