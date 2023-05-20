Cannes 2023: Killers of the Flower Moon

In terms of genre, "Killers of the Flower Moon," adapted by Scorsese and Eric Roth from the nonfiction book by David Grann, is probably most accurately described as a crime saga, but it has elements of a western, a romance, a bootlegging picture, and even shades of Hitchcock's "Suspicion" and Cukor's "Gaslight." It's no surprise when Scorsese uses period-appropriate silent-film intertitles to lay out the history of the Osage tribe, who thanks to oil on their ostensibly worthless land became, according to the titles, the wealthiest people on Earth.



There is a sense that Scorsese is packing as much movie as he can into this one, down to casting two of his longtime collaborators, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, opposite each other in one of his films for the first time. Scorsese has cast them against type. DiCaprio is Ernest Burkhart, a not-terribly-bright World War I veteran who goes to work for his uncle, Bill Hale, a cattle rancher with a patrician air who has deep connections throughout Oklahoma's Osage Hills. (Bill prefers the nickname King.) And when Ernest meets Mollie (Lily Gladstone), an Osage member whom he picks up in his cab, Bill suggests that it would be practical for him to get to know her even better. If the Hale family marries into a full-blood Osage family, then the Hales might eventually inherit some of the tribal oil rights.

It is not that easy, and without going into all the schemes that Bill orchestrates, it is astounding to consider just how much ground "Killers of the Flower Moon" covers. The film delves into Mollie's family tree (her mother is played by the veteran Cree-Métis actress Tantoo Cardinal; her sisters by JaNae Collins and a standout Cara Jade Myers) and introduces a cavalcade of shady men who are willing to do Bill's bidding, and who are all instantly recognizable on sight, even though the narrative is filled with Scorsese's customary asides. (There is also at least one direct callback to "Goodfellas.")

