Cannes 2023: Asteroid City, The Settlers

Edward Norton plays the playwright, who is quite clearly modeled on Tennessee Williams. Willem Dafoe is a Lee Strasberg–like acting teacher named—wait for it—Saltzburg Keitel. Adrien Brody may or may not be playing a stand-in for Elia Kazan, with a touch of Marlon Brando thrown in. (It is a little odd, given the subtexts of both the stage works and the movies of the period, that "Asteroid City" doesn't ever raise the issue of the blacklist or fears of Communism, save for one possible nod to "The Crucible." But Anderson's films are always so dense that it's possible I missed it.)



The backstage gossip that Anderson cuts to as asides and during breaks in the show—"Asteroid City" the play has an optional intermission written in—nicely complement the content of the play itself, presented in color and widescreen. In it, a group of people descend on the town of Asteroid City for the anniversary of a meteor's impact there, which is also an occasion for a convention of teenage science stars. The visitors include a photographer, Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman), and his children—a teenage "brainiac" son, Woodrow (Jake Ryan), and three daughters (Ella Faris, Gracie Faris, and Willan Faris). Augie's father-in-law (Tom Hanks) soon joins them.



The other significant arrival is that of Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson), a movie actress, and her daughter (Grace Edwards), and the prospect of romance between Augie and Midge is just one of many aspects of "Asteroid City" that is unusually melancholy for a flying-saucer tale. But don't worry—the movie (play) also has a town under quarantine, a general played by Jeffrey Wright, and an astronomer played by Tilda Swinton.



Very little new can be said about the eye-popping production design in Anderson's films (a '50s cafe is a standout here). But his ability to use pans and tilts not just for gags but also as a storytelling device has only grown more refined with time.