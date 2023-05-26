Cannes 2023: Room 999, Anita, In the Rearview

Others, like David Cronenberg, are dismissive of the doom and gloom, seeing no difference between framing for the big screen and the small sets that directors now use in their “video village” to frame shots. Joachim Trier, Asghar Farhadi, Arnaud Desplechin, Nadav Lapid, Claire Denis, Davy Chou – while some are more eloquent than others, the result is a mix of ennui and optimism, generating little in the way of truly profound responses to the question save for a sense that no one really knows what’s going on with the state of cinema. If anything, that’s probably the most positive thing about the entire project, the feeling that the more things change the more they stay the same. And while it remains a key question about whether or not we’ll still be having this discussion four decades hence, it’s almost comforting to know that no one has any bloody idea, and that the naysayers are no more correct than those blithely moving forward, making movies for us to enjoy in similar ways that we have for over a century.

The Classics program also tends to showcase documentaries about the work of certain actors or filmmakers, sometimes those forgotten, and “Anita” fits nicely into that category. Svetlana Zill and Alexis Bloom tell the story of Anita Pallenberg, described by Kate Moss as the “ultimate bohemian rock chick” who among other talents managed to be in intimate relationships with three members of The Rolling Stones.

Far more than the tale of a mere groupie, this is a film about the making of a muse, showing an articulate, artistic woman who helped expand the minds of those around her, and provided fashion and aesthetic education to a bunch of London boys thrust into the spotlight for playing blues rock with a bit of panache.

The film uses never-before-seen home footage to show the life of her and her famous partners, including Keith Richards, with whom she had several children. Her struggles with addiction are laid bare, and thanks to open-eyed reflections from those that knew her best, from friends to her children to the guitar legend himself, we are treated to a powerful portrait of a woman whose influence was immense but whose legacy has faded from the public imagination.

We see footage of Anita at Cannes accompanying Volker Schlöndorff to their premiere, footage as her in the baddie in cult classic “Barbarella” (Jane Fonda is coincidentally being feted at this year’s festival), or her seductive role paired with Mick Jagger in “Performance”. While there isn’t much in the way of objective criticism about her contributions to cinema, these moments do hint at how her unique beauty and charisma charmed many during the time period.