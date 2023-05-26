Cannes 2023: Last Summer, Perfect Days, La Chimera, The Old Oak

Alice Rohrwacher's "La Chimera" is a late contender for the strangest and least classifiable film in competition. It stars Josh O'Connor as Arthur, an Englishman in Italy who becomes part of a group that makes money locating, digging up, and plundering Etruscan tombs, selling the antiquities to a mysterious figure called Spartaco (presumably as in the "I'm Spartacus" scene of "Spartacus"—it could be anyone, but isn't).

Rohrwacher ("The Wonders," "Happy as Lazzaro") has always had an oblique approach to narrative, and it takes a while watching "La Chimera" just to get a full sense of the scheme's implications. It takes no time at all, though, to see that this is a restlessly inventive film, mixing film stocks (Hélène Louvart did the cinematography) and aspect ratios and moving fluidly between dream logic and reality. The humor is offbeat (in the opening minutes, Arthur socks a sock salesman on a train, and there's a late set piece involving an art sale at sea that might well have wandered in from an "Austin Powers" sequel). I found "La Chimera" completely fascinating and utterly unstable. "Happy as Lazzaro" took me two viewings to appreciate, and I suspect that will be the case here too.



The title of Ken Loach's new drama, "The Old Oak," refers to the name of a pub that becomes contested territory in a town in the north of England in 2016. Longtime locals resent the decline of their former mining community and see a scapegoat in the recent influx of refugees from Syria. TJ Ballantyne (Dave Turner), the bar's owner, hesitates to provide assistance to the newcomers, wagering that the xenophobic locals pay his bills. But he warms to Yara (Ebla Mari), a photographer, who helps him see that an old value during the miners' union days—the idea that if people eat together, they'll stick together—could be the solution to closing a senseless rift.

Loach can be self-righteously didactic ("I, Daniel Blake," which won him his second Palme d'Or in 2016, disguised a nuance-free policy position as an existential statement), but "The Old Oak" is one of the stronger films of his long run with the screenwriter Paul Laverty, with whom he's worked since the late 1990s. That's party because it puts character first. TJ and Yara aren't simply pawns in society, but have genuinely complex motives influenced by their lives and by history. Regrettably, Laverty's penchant for turning what should be subtext into lengthy speeches hasn't totally gone away, and the cruelty visited on a dog feels like something he and Loach added just to up the misery factor (there are shades of the end of "Kes"). But this is still pretty powerful stuff.

