Cannes 2023 Video #1: Previewing This Year's Highlights

Chaz Ebert

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's first video dispatch from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, made with Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features an in-depth preview of this year's highlights with contributor Isaac Feldberg. Their discussion topics include the potential impact of the current WGA strike on the festival, this year's Competition Jury led by two-time Palme d'Or-winner Ruben Östlund, and various notable films screening both in and out of competition such as Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Steve McQueen's "Occupied City," a preview of HBO's "The Idol" and a 4K restoration of a film Roger loathed, "Caligula." You can view Chaz and Isaac's full conversation in the video embedded below...

Cannes 2023 Segment 1 - Preview from RogerEbert.com on Vimeo.

For a more detailed preview, read Ben Kenigsberg's article here.

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

