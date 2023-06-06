Cannes 2023 Video #10: Chaz Ebert Interviews Jeffrey Wright, DePaul University/CHA Youth Resident Filmmakers and More

Unique Moore, Isis Gullette and Christal Westmoreland. Photo by Jeff Carrion / DePaul University.

And last but not least, we interview three enterprising young filmmakers from the DePaul/CHA Youth Filmmakers program—Isis Gullette, Unique Moore and Christal Westmoreland—and follow them onto the red carpet where they were ready for their close-ups. Their gowns were custom made by couture designer, Barbara Bates.

Nicholas Guest and Chaz Ebert in our ninth video dispatch from Cannes 2023.

I also spoke with "Become a Filmmaker" program director Liliane Calfee and mentor/chaperone Pier Smith. And let’s just enjoy scenes from our previous nine interviews, press conferences and red carpet escapades as we say "Au Revoir" until next year. You can view my full report in the video embedded below...

Thank you to Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works and Bob Long for their expertise.



For all of Chaz's video dispatches from Cannes 2023, as well as our complete coverage of the festival, click here.