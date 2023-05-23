Cannes 2023: Fallen Leaves, Club Zero, Firebrand

"Fallen Leaves" packs so much into just 81 minutes, and so effortlessly. It is a comedy that is sweet without ever tipping into sentimentality. It is a romance between two lonely people who for a time appear to have no hope of finding happiness. It is a political film—an expression of solidarity with frustrated working-class employees, and with Ukraine, broadcasts about which are heard several times. It is, occasionally, a musical, or at least a movie in which a man sings Schubert at karaoke, and a live band performs a song with comically bleak lyrics like "even the graveyard is by fences bound." And perhaps above all, it is Kaurismäki's salute to filmmakers who have inspired him. Some (Bresson, Godard, Jarmusch) receive overt acknowledgment. Other references (a rainy window bathed in Sirkian lighting, a plot point borrowed from "An Affair to Remember") have been fluidly integrated into the narrative and mise-en-scène.



The protagonists, Ansa (Alma Pöysti) and Holappa (Jussi Vatanen), have their first date at a movie theater—the film they see should not be spoiled—and the venue becomes a fated location over the course of their relationship. For a time, there's a sinking sense that the relationship might not come to pass. Holappa loses Ansa's number almost as soon as she gives it to him and begins a run of almost impossibly bad luck.



Both are barely rooted. Ansa has lost her job at a supermarket under absurd conditions, only to find that her next gig, at a bar called California Pub (on what must be Finland's least Californian block) is tenuous for different reasons. Holappa, who drinks to excess, loses his job at a work site after failing a sobriety test. At some point he'll be forced to sleep on the streets.

Part of what is appealing about Kaurismäki's way of making movies is that he paints in such delicate strokes. To host Holappa for dinner, Ansa must first buy dinnerware that she can barely afford. This is relayed in an offhand shot or two of her shopping, never spoken. Kaurismäki has put such care put into every lighting arrangement, as if each composition had to be perfectly measured to find the right balance of sadness and levity. His cuts are hilarious even as they steer clear of the most obvious punch lines.

